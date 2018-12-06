6 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Surfbirds, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

DINE-OUT BENEFIT AT ENDOLYNE JOE’S: Any time before 10 pm, dine at Endolyne Joe’s (WSB sponsor) in Fauntleroy and 25 percent goes to benefit the Hi-Liners Musical Theatre, a performing-arts program for youth. (9261 45th SW)

STORY TIME WITH WEST SEATTLE AUTHOR: Kerri Kokias reads from her picture book “Snow Sisters,” 11:15 am at South Park Library. (8604 8th Ave. S.)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE: At the Senior Center of West Seattle, the 1 pm movie this week is “Gabriel Over the White House,” from 1934. $1 members, $2 nonmembers, free popcorn. (4217 SW Oregon)

EXPLORER WEST OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm, prospective families are invited to visit Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor) to meet the staff and learn about the school. More info in our calendar listing. (10015 28th SW)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: Tonight’s meeting starts with a potluck – bring something if you can. Not required, though. Agenda includes Cindi Barker with what she’s observed in the Design Review Early Community Outreach process‘s first months, and a report on the recent meeting to discuss plans to launch the District 1 Community Network, plus SWDC elections. 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

DUTCH CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION: Sinterklaas at Tin Dog Brewing, 7-9 pm. “Dutch celebration with cookies, appetizers, and games!” (309 S. Cloverdale)