West Seattle, Washington

12 Wednesday

49℉

1 MONTH TO VIADUCT CLOSURE: West Seattle Water Taxi expanded schedule now out; new Ride2 service starting for part of WS

December 11, 2018 2:47 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Alaskan Way Viaduct | King County Water Taxi | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

2:47 PM: Ever since King County announced that the West Seattle Water Taxi would add service when the Alaskan Way Viaduct shuts down for the tunnel transition, we’ve been asking about schedule specifics. Today – with exactly one month to go until the AWV is closed forever on January 11th – the schedule is out. It was released along with other transit-related announcements at a media briefing at Seacrest, led by County Executive Dow Constantine and Mayor Jenny Durkan. We were only able to drop in briefly after getting sidetracked by breaking news, but we did get the info you need to know:

Scroll through that document (or here in PDF) to see the new Water Taxi schedule, which will continue not only through the three-week Highway 99 closure, but all the way until the WT’s seven-days-a-week spring/summer schedule begins in late March. It also includes the expanded Route 773 and 775 shuttle schedules. Also, there’s word a new on-demand app-based ride service will start serving parts of West Seattle, Ride2:

(Ride2 van on display at today’s briefing

The new mobile app Ride2 Transit will make it possible for commuters to hail an on-demand van to and from two locations in West Seattle – the Water Taxi dock at Seacrest Park and the Alaska Junction – that will provide first- and last-mile transit.

Here’s the map of the area that Ride2 will serve:

The county says the Ride2 pilot program will start December 17th and last a year. Find out more here. Meantime, today’s new county info also includes this reminder about expanded parking for those who choose to get to the Water Taxi that way:

Harbor Ave SW will have overnight parking restrictions south of Seacrest Park on the southeast (water) side to allow open morning parking for approximately 120 cars.

SW Bronson Way is an unpaved parking area south of Salty’s restaurant which holds about 40 cars.

The Pier 2 parking lot is a secured parking facility holding more than 250 cars. It will be staffed Monday through Friday from 5:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cars will not be accessible outside of these hours. We suggest you park here 20 minutes before sailing time. The shuttle will run the .6 mile route continuously between Pier 2 and Seacrest Park.

Again, the Alaskan Way Viaduct closes forever on January 11th, for about three weeks of work required to “Realign 99” with the new tunnel. Ramps to and from 99 in the stadium zone will close a week before that, on January 4th, and the new NB 99 ramp into downtown won’t open for two to three weeks after the tunnel (as first announced last June), so West Seattleites headed north are facing more like a six-week squeeze.

3:23 PM: Added photos. Also, if you’re interested in the official news release about today’s event, read it here.

Share This

5 Replies to "1 MONTH TO VIADUCT CLOSURE: West Seattle Water Taxi expanded schedule now out; new Ride2 service starting for part of WS"

  • sam-c December 11, 2018 (3:15 pm)
    Reply

    So, can you only catch the Ride 2 if you hail it via an app? What if you don’t have a smart phone?  the route looks great as it serves areas that are not served by 772/ 775.  Wish there were more transit ways to get to the water taxi as parking is so limited over there.  Where is Pier 2? (google couldn’t help me figure that out)

    • WSB December 11, 2018 (3:16 pm)
      Reply

      I’m adding the map, which you can see if you go through the doc with the schedule. In short, though, it’s across from the Harbor Ave 7-11. Was put into action in past viaductless times.

    • John December 11, 2018 (3:35 pm)
      Reply

      Sam C, it says in the PDF you can call for Ride2 as well:Enjoy on-demand rides with Metro Ride2. Use the Ride2 Transit app or call 855-233-1880 to conveniently request an on-demand ride.I for one am grateful for the extra service and will be making use of the Water Taxi during the shutdown.

  • trickycoolj December 11, 2018 (3:33 pm)
    Reply

    I went to the Ride2 site, so do I understand this correctly I can have it come to my home if it’s within the boundary? Or do I still need to go to a traditional metro stop within the boundary? Either way, this is the first time there’s service from High Point to the Water Taxi which would be fantastic to leave the car at home and not worry about how to get from the dock back home.

    • BeverlyK December 11, 2018 (4:30 pm)
      Reply

      The website seems to contradict itself: in one place it says you can use it from anywhere (i e , home) within the service area to get to the junction or ferry dock; in another it says all trips must originate or terminate at the junction or ferry dock. Guess I’ll just have to call to find out.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.