Why the latest sea-lion carcass on West Seattle’s shore doesn’t add to the toll

The photo and report are from David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters:

This morning, Seal Sitters responded to a report of a sea-lion carcass floating near the shore in Cove #1 (just north of Salty’s). On examination, it has been determined that this is the same dead animal that was reported to our Hotline back on November 8th. At that time, it floated away before we were able to arrange for retrieval. Due to the current state of decomposition, a necropsy is not planned at this time. The green “W.S.” marking is placed with biodegradable paint so that the carcass can be identified if it happens to float to a different location.

To report any marine mammal, alive or dead, on West Seattle beaches, please call the Seal Sitters’ Hotline at 206-905-7325.