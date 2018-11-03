West Seattle weather: Wind advisory for tonight through early Sunday morning

We mentioned on Friday that gusty wind was on the way. Now there’s an official “wind advisory” for 8 pm tonight through 4 pm tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service (tan area on the map above):

* WIND…Southerly winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * TIMING…Winds increasing early this evening and continuing into the early morning hours on Sunday. Winds easing around 4 am Sunday morning. * IMPACTS…Isolated power outages possible. Plenty of leaves left on the trees could get blown off tonight. This combined with the rain could result in some clogged storm drains producing minor flooding on area roads.

If you can, today is also a good time to clean up the leaves that already have come down – if you have residential yard-waste pickup, you can set out extra containers for free this month.