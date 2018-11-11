West Seattle Thanksgiving: Eastridge Church’s 2018 turkey giveaway set for next Saturday

(WSB photo, November 2017)

Once again this year, Eastridge Church plans a turkey-and-groceries giveaway at both its campuses, including West Seattle, so no one goes without a Thanksgiving feast. The event next Saturday morning (November 17) is already in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, and the church has just sent the full announcement:

Eastridge Church will provide 1,500 free Thanksgiving turkeys and bags of groceries to families in need on Saturday, November 17, beginning at 9 a.m. (while supplies last) at their two locations: Issaquah and West Seattle. The church will also be giving away coats, gloves, Bibles and, in Issaquah, free haircuts from licensed stylists.

For nearly 15 years, Eastridge Church has put on the giveaway and offered a free turkey and bag of groceries to families in the community who may need a little help to put a holiday meal on their table. Eastridge Church’s goal through the event is to demonstrate to its neighbors that Eastridge cares by providing a meal this Thanksgiving.

When:

Saturday, November 17, starting at 9 a.m., while supplies last

Where:

The Issaquah Campus of Eastridge Church, 24205 Issaquah-Fall City Road, Issaquah

The West Seattle Campus of Eastridge Church, 4500 39th Avenue SW, Seattle

The 1,500 dinner packages will be given out first-come, first-served, with no demonstration of need required to receive the assistance.