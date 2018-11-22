West Seattle Thanksgiving: 20 years of free community dinners at The Hall at Fauntleroy

They put the “giving” in Thanksgiving! For the 20th year, David Meckstroth and Meg and David Haggerty of Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering (aka DSquared) have just hosted a free community Thanksgiving dinner in West Seattle, at The Hall at Fauntleroy.

Every year their staff and volunteers serve hundreds of people a full traditional holiday meal including roast turkey. They provide everything except desserts, which are provided by community donors:

Donated warm clothing is available too, for anybody in need of it. But many go simply to celebrate community.

P.S. If you missed it and aren’t already cooking dinner, our West Seattle Holiday Guide has info on where you can go (including the West Seattle Eagles, whose own annual free community dinner is scheduled to continue until 5 pm).