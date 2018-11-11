West Seattle Sunday: Gift show, barbecue benefit, music, more!

(Photo by Bob Spears, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

Welcome to Sunday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, in the street, in the heart of The Junction. At the south end, look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle with coffee and ticket sales for their December 1st pancake breakfast. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW, LAST CHANCE: The third and final day of the show runs 11 am-2 pm in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church. See the list of participating artists in our calendar listing! (9140 California SW)

STRONG4SAM BARBECUE BENEFIT: At the West Seattle Eagles during the 1:25 pm Seahawks-Rams game:

To The Bone BBQ will be hosting a fundraising halftime meal at the West Seattle Eagles Aerie in an effort to raise money for the Strong4Sam foundation and Project Violet. Food, drinks, raffles & Seahawks football on the big screen will be had. Entry is free, but donations to the foundation are encouraged. Cash bar. 100% of the proceeds from food sales, raffle tickets, Strong4Sam products & donations go directly to the Strong4Sam foundation in support of Project Violet. Below is the story of why Strong4Sam was started. In December 2014, Jeff and Kellea Taylor received the devastating news that their youngest son, 11 year old Sam, had an inoperable brain tumor. In the following months, their family was inundated with information about brain tumors and treatment options. They learned the hard way that, while effective, the existing treatment options come with difficult and painful side effects. It was during these early months that they also learned about Project Violet, a nonprofit research group at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, started by Sam’s doctor Dr. Jim Olsen, and dedicated to discovering more effective and less toxic therapies for pediatric cancer. Born out of the Taylors’ desire to do everything possible to help Sam, Strong4Sam was created as a fundraising group in support of Project Violet, which is funded exclusively through private donations. In May 2015, after raising and donating over $40,000 for Project Violet, the Taylors established the Strong4Sam Foundation with the following mission: Strong4Sam is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating community awareness and raising funds for innovative research to discover more effective and less toxic therapies for pediatric cancer.

(4426 California SW)

BYSTANDER INTERVENTION PRACTICE: 2 pm-4 pm at Admiral UCC, practice bystander-intervention skills with Anti-Hate Alaska Junction, as explained here. (4320 SW Hill)

PRAIRIE DAWN LIVE @ C & P: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), Prairie Dawn performs “jazz influenced duo with an eclectic repertoire of standards and originals.” No cover. (5612 California SW)

J MASCIS LIVE IN-STORE: 6 pm, two days after new album “Elastic Days” went on sale, J Mascis is live in-store at Easy Street Records. Free. All ages. (California SW & SW Alaska)

TOMORROW & BEYOND … look into the future via the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and newly launched Holiday Guide.