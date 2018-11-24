West Seattle, Washington

25 Sunday

44℉

West Seattle shores: 2018 ‘king tides’ on the way

November 24, 2018 5:40 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

(January 2013 “king tide” effects at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza)

Shore-watchers will note the highest daytime high tides of the year start in just a few days: Monday morning at 7:39 am, 12.4 feet; same thing Tuesday at 8:32 am, as the “king tide” time of year begins. Christmas and the day after will bring 13-foot high tides, and the highest tide of winter is due on January 23-24, 13.1 feet. These tides are not usually a problem unless accompanied by seriously stormy weather; Monday looks to be rainy and breezy, but not predicted to hit alert levels, so far.

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle shores: 2018 'king tides' on the way"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.