West Seattle Scout Grace Gunlogson off on journey for Gold Award project

A West Seattle Girl Scout is headed on a big journey today. Grace Gunlogson‘s story, and the photos, are shared by her Troop 40766 leader, Sheryl Guyon:

Grace is a life-long Girl Scout. As a senior at West Seattle High, she wanted to undertake a big project that would have a lasting impact. Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is a big job that requires detailed planning and the determination to manage a big project.

The Friday after Thanksgiving, Grace will leave for Nepal to deliver lap-tops to remote schools in the Everest region. It’s a big undertaking, and not for the faint-of-heart. Grace will travel with her father, Mark Gunlogson, of Mountain Madness fame. Grace’s team includes accomplished hikers from Microsoft, who have generously donated laptops and technology as part of their Global Citizenship initiative.

This will be Grace’s second trek in the Himalayas. On her earlier trip, she saw firsthand the lack of resources in these remote villages. The Sherpas that serve Everest live in villages that are far removed from the cities. The laptops will go to the schools that serve Sherpa families, providing access to education and resources. An additional goal of Grace’s project is cultural preservation. Many children of the Sherpa’s leave their home villages for lack of opportunity. Access to technology will allow locals to create opportunities in their traditional villages.

We’re proud of Grace and her initiative to have a lasting impact halfway across the globe.