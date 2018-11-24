West Seattle Saturday: From ‘shop small’ to basketball, and beyond!

(WSB photo: Junction wreath)

First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Shop local every day! Today, extra incentives are being offered by many West Seattle indie businesses as part of the national spotlight on small businesses. The Junction’s updated list is here. Other businesses with special offers today are listed toward the top of our Holiday Guide.

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE NW GIFT FAIR: 10 am-5 pm, second of three days for the season’s first gift fair at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse in West Seattle. Here’s our Friday coverage. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

STUDIO SALE: 10 am-4 pm at artist Linda McClamrock‘s studoio. (5532 SW Lander Pl)

SANTA: Santa photos at Westwood Village start the season – see the full seasonal schedule here. Lots of other Santa photo ops in West Seattle this season – see the Holiday Guide for where and when!

And from the year-round Event Calendar and WSB inbox:

(Photo by Marc Milrod)

BREAKFAST WITH WEST SEATTLE LINUX USERS GROUP: Special breakfast meeting of the West Seattle Linux Users Group, 9 am at Endolyne Joe’s (WSB sponsor). Info here. (9261 45th SW)

WEST SEATTLE MOMENTIA MIX: 10:30 am at Camp Long, free monthly event for community members with memory loss, plus their family and friends. (5200 35th SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL JAMBOREE: Boys’ JV and varsity teams are playing today in the 18th annual Chief Sealth International High School-hosted jamboree – JV in the Denny International Middle School gym noon-5 pm (schedule here), varsity in the CSIHS gym 1-6:30 pm (schedule here). Entry from the CSIHS side only; admission $6 for adults, $4 for students. (2600 SW Thistle)

JOHN QUINN: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

KINSKI: Live in-store at Easy Street Records in The Junction. 7 pm, all ages, no cover. (California/Alaska)

‘JANE EYRE’: 7:30 pm performance for the musical presented by ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, directed by Mathew Wright. Go here to check ticket availability, for tonight and beyond. (4711 California SW)

FREEBO AND ALICE HOWE: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall:

We’re excited to have this wonderful duo return to the Kenyon Hall stage after their debut last year. Freebo is a genuine folk, rock, and blues icon who, after over 40 years of recording and touring with many of the great artists of our time (10 years with Bonnie Raitt, for instance), is regarded as one of the most gifted singer-songwriters of today. At once timeless and original, Bostonian Alice Howe joins a soulful, impeccably tuned voice with cleverly crafted poetry. Her music has been compared to the pure, distilled sounds of Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell.

Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

