West Seattle Monday: Viaduct & light rail, Thanksgiving ordering, macramé, more…

(White-throated Sparrow, photographed by Mark Ahlness, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

THANKSGIVING ORDERING DEADLINES: From the Holiday Guide, today’s the deadline for ordering holiday meals at Metropolitan Market-Admiral (WSB sponsor), details here, and at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), details here. It’s also the deadline if you want a Thanksgiving pie that’s NOT on the holiday-spcific menu at A La Mode Pies in The Junction.

‘WHEN IS HOME NO LONGER A SAFE OPTION?’ Rescheduled talk at Aegis Living of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is today, 11:30 am-1 pm. (4700 SW Admiral Way)

POETRY READING: At South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Olympic Hall, noon-1:30 pm, students read and you’re invited! (6000 16th SW)

VIADUCT, LIGHT RAIL, RPZ AT JuNO: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, as previewed here, the Junction Neighborhood Organization meets, with these hot transportation topics and more on the agenda. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

MACRAME MONDAY: At Bird on a Wire, 6:30 pm, get crafty! Food and beverages too. (3509 SW Henderson)

DROP-IN PRESCHOOL ART: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. “Join our guest teacher, Miss Lisa, to complete art projects using nature, recycled materials, and more! For ages 2-5.” (3411 SW Raymond)

Got events? Send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – the earlier the better – thank you!