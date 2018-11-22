West Seattle holidays: Reasons to keep it local as shopping season begins

(WSB photo: In a window at Northwest Art and Frame)

As we’re reminded by the “Charlie Brown Christmas” scene from which that quote was taken, a little love can work magic. Your local independent small businesses can really use your love this holiday season, and many are offering reasons for you to stay right here on the peninsula starting with Black Friday tomorrow, continuing with Small Business Saturday the next day, and on through the season (we’re including “shopping spotlights” in our Holiday Guide as always). You can start Friday as early as 7 am – when Easy Street Records opens for Record Store Day Black Friday, and then at 10 am Lika Love‘s new Junction flagship store (4547 California SW) opens – proprietor Mallika Siddiq says, “We are offering door busters, $28, $38 and $48 items!!” Down the street at Thunder Road Guitars (4736 California SW; WSB sponsor), they’re celebrating their 7th anniversary with a Friday and Saturday sale – proprietor Frank Gross says they’re offering “15% off most guitars, amplifiers, and all pedals in stock.” Thunder Road, Easy Street, and Sub Pop Records even teamed up for a promotional video that tells a timeless tale of shopping small and dreaming big:

Tomorrow, we’ll take a closer look at what’s up for Small Biz Saturday – you can get a long list of Junction previews by going here. Doing something special and haven’t e-mailed us yet? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thanks!