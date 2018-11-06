West Seattle holidays: Looking for bazaar vendors!

As noted, we’re working on this year’s West Seattle Holiday Guide, with the first big weekend of the season just days away, including several bazaars. One December event, however, is still looking for vendors. The announcement:

We’re looking for vendors of any type to join us for a Holiday Bazaar hosted by The Community School of West Seattle, Saturday, December 1st from 12-4 pm. If interested, please email office@cswsplay.org for more information and to nab a spot!

CSWS is at 22nd/Roxbury.

P.S. While we work on the Holiday Guide, here are all the holiday listings that are already in our regular calendar (more added last night and more to come)