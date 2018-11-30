West Seattle Friday: ‘Light Up the Night’ at OLG; Lafayette bazaar; Husky Deli open house; piano premiere; much more!

(Thursday night sunset photo by Jen Popp)

Before we get to the non-holiday highlights for today/tonight, here’s the Friday lineup from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

HOLIDAYS WITH ELVIS: This show is at 3 pm at Bridge Park. All welcome. (3204 SW Morgan)

WEST SEATTLE ARTISTS’ STUDIO TOUR: This free holiday-season tour starts 4-9 pm and multiple West Seattle studios are participating – map and info here.

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY CRAFT AND BOOK FAIR: Everybody’s welcome!

You’re invited to an evening of shopping & selling at the Lafayette Elementary Annual Winter Craft & Book Fair! On Friday, November 30th, at 5:30 pm, our cafeteria will transform to a Winter craft bazaar with tables of home-made and local crafts for sale created by students, parents, and community members. Craft fair open 5:30-7:30 pm. Food & Hot cocoa for sale. Support our school Library by shopping at the Book Fair, open 5:00-6:30 pm in our library.

(California/Lander)

GIFT WRAPPING: Get your gifts wrapped during Lafayette Elementary Craft Fair. A fifth-grader explains: “We are raising funds to buy 100 pairs of socks and shoes by grade level for kids in need. During our craft fair, we are wrapping holiday gifts by donation. Our school turned 100 this year and that is why we picked 100 items.” 5:30-7:30 pm. (California/Lander)

HUSKY DELI OPEN HOUSE: Always a hot (free) holiday event! Tonight’s the night for the Husky Deli holiday open house, 6-9 pm. (4721 California SW)

‘LIGHT UP THE NIGHT’ – TREE TOO! Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & School invites you to “Light Up the Night,” with Christmas caroling, hot chocolate, and of course, lights! The tree-lighting is back this year, too! Bring nonperishable food donations to fill the sleigh in the Walmesley Center, then gather in the closed-off street for the lighting and singing. 7 pm. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: The brightest Christmas lights in West Seattle are set to officially start the season tonight. We went by while they were doing setup and testing earlier this week:

We’re checking to see the planned start time and will update here. (5605 Beach Drive SW)

Now on to what else is up:

SEATTLE MUNICIPAL COURT OUTREACH EVENT: Happening through 4 pm at Delridge Community Center. Get help handling tickets, warrants, social-service searches – more details in this preview from earlier this week. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

A NIGHT FOR AYDIN: Today/tonight at Arthur’s in The Admiral District, a silent auction and raffle are benefiting the family of Chef Ian Welch as they deal with the sudden loss of their son. Arthur’s is also donating an amount matching today/tonight’s sales. More info here. (2311 California SW)

BOBCAT BOB: Ever-popular Bob “Bobcat Bob” Rice performs tonight at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

PIANO JAZZ: At Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm, it’s the Seattle premiere of an award-winning documentary about Ray Skjelbred, described as “a national treasure,” produced by West Seattle’s John Ochs, followed by a live performance by the artist on the KH Steinway. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

‘JANE EYRE’: The musical continues at 7:30 tonight at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor). Check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

More for today/tonight/beyond on our calendar and in our holiday guide!