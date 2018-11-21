West Seattle Crime Watch: Stolen red CR-V; car break-ins

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports tonight:

STOLEN CR-V: Kirsten reports her car “was parked on 45th Ave between Charlestown and Spokane yesterday evening, and gone today! It is a red 2001 Honda CR-V, plates 774-XOW. The passenger side mirror is damaged and there is a big dent in the back bumper. It’s well loved.

Here’s a photo of a similar car. Call 911 if you see it.

CAR BREAK-INS: Not a lot of info on this so far, but a texter says multiple cars were broken into near California/Genesee tonight. Police were called.