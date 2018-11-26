West Seattle Crime Watch: Stolen green CR-V; mail theft

Two more West Seattle Crime Watch reports:
STOLEN CAR: Katharine‘s green 1999 Honda CR-V EX was stolen from the Westwood Village QFC parking lot last night (Sunday, November 25th) at 9 pm.
The plate starts with BJQ and the vehicle has bumper stickers “West Seattle” and “Plant-Powered.” SPD incident #18-440904. Call 911 if you see it.
STOLEN MAIL: From Morgan:
We returned on Sunday afternoon around 1:00 pm from the holiday weekend to discover our mail had been stolen. Our mailbox is a locked box, not a great one, and it was open and our mail was gone. A few hours later a nice neighbor returned it saying they found it in the gutter by 29th Ave SW and Myrtle. We are on 34th Ave SW and Webster Street in the Sunrise Heights neighborhood. Just wanted to get the word out since our neighbors’ cars were also vandalized (windows smashed) between Webster and Othello on 34th while we were out of town.
