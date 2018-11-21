West Seattle Crime Watch: Seen this green Subaru Legacy wagon? Or this black/white jacket? Plus, precinct’s prevention tips

In this edition of West Seattle Crime Watch, two stolen items to look out for, plus prevention advice:

STOLEN SUBARU: From Adam:

Stolen Vehicle: 1998 Subaru Legacy Station Wagon, GT Model (not Outback)

Taken from the 9200 block of 20th Ave SW

Stolen overnight, Monday to Tuesday, this week (11-19/20)

Green with Dark Tinted Windows; Dark Painted Rims, no front License plate. (See photo)

License Plate WA – < BCW7861 >

Please post here if you’ve seen it and approx. location. Or text info to Adam at 206-375-0614.

Thank you, neighbors! This car is an oldie but a goodie. My kids and I would love to have it back!

And of course the first thing to do if you spot a known stolen car is, call 911.

STOLEN JACKET: From Cheryl:

Please keep an eye out for my jacket..it was stolen Friday night, November 9th, around midnight while at The Parliament in Admiral. Hard to miss …super sad it was taken.

PREVENTING/DETERRING CRIME: Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner has seasonal-yet-timeless advice in her newest newsletter, which you can read here (PDF) if the embedded version doesn’t show for you below: