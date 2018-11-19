West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Crime Watch: Search near 27th/Roxbury after officer assaulted

November 19, 2018 11:00 pm
(Added: WSB photos)

11 PM: Lots of sirens in south West Seattle, as one texter noted, and here’s why: A call for major backup went out after someone assaulted a police officer in the 9400 block of 27th SW. We don’t know how the call started but when the call went out for backup, one officer told her colleagues over the radio that there was probable cause to arrest a suspect – who is still being sought – for assault on an officer. No serious injury reported as there’s been no call for medics. The suspect was last reported headed southbound.

11:09 PM: Now there’s an SFD dispatch.

11:29 PM: We’re at the scene to see what more we can find out.

11:40 PM: Police at the scene say this began as a domestic-violence call. A responding officer was assaulted. No info yet on their condition.

12:13 PM: Still searching. As discussed in comments, the siren bursts are a search-related tactic.

52 Replies to "West Seattle Crime Watch: Search near 27th/Roxbury after officer assaulted"

  • Batmanwell November 19, 2018 (11:06 pm)
    Holy cow wow! There is a lot of sirens, lots of action!

  • Mike November 19, 2018 (11:07 pm)
    related to the person being shot in a home in White Center by chance?

    • WSB November 19, 2018 (11:07 pm)
      Not that I know of.. That one’s on our other site. Sheriff’s spokesperson says they don’t know anything about the circumstances.

  • Simon November 19, 2018 (11:09 pm)
    They are going up and down 30th between Roxbury and Trenton over and over pulsing sirens and pulling uturns. This is an overwhelming response

  • WC Resident November 19, 2018 (11:10 pm)
    Numerous police scouting Roxbury casino and park area

  • Ian November 19, 2018 (11:10 pm)
    Scanner indicates an active search at Barton/25th, and an officer enroute to Harborview with injures. 

  • Alex November 19, 2018 (11:10 pm)
    Yeah I still hear them searching around ringing their sirens on and off. Thought I even heard a firetruck for a moment.

    • WSB November 19, 2018 (11:16 pm)
      Now there’s an SFD dispatch so you did hear a fire truck and medic unit.

  • Tanya November 19, 2018 (11:13 pm)
    It is a lot of sirens! Yikes…

  • Charlie November 19, 2018 (11:13 pm)
    Sirens still going on after 20 minutes! 

  • Sage November 19, 2018 (11:13 pm)
    SO MANY SIRENS. I CANNOT SLEEP. I’m convinced the ENTIRE seattle police force has driven by my window. 

  • Eric November 19, 2018 (11:15 pm)
    I’m on the SW corner of Westwood Village, most of the activity is south of me, but with heavy sirens/presence east to west.

  • Nearby resident November 19, 2018 (11:17 pm)
    Thank you for reporting so quickly!!

  • Erin November 19, 2018 (11:17 pm)
    Is it really necessary to have 10+ cop sirens blaring past 11 pm? I’m near 25th & thistle & it’s still going on. Come on guys, this is irritating. 

    • Greg Kerton November 19, 2018 (11:36 pm)
      Are you irritated?  Me too. My first instinct was to be awake, alert, aware, and armed with a stout cudgel.  Sleep well m’lady.  I shall protect you…

    • Sar November 19, 2018 (11:36 pm)
      Ugh. Agreed. 🤫

    • Josh November 19, 2018 (11:41 pm)
      Really?Its MORE irritating to have these bad people assault others.Cant believe some people are complaining! 

  • Copter Dog November 19, 2018 (11:18 pm)
    Has a K-9 unit been called? Why hasn’t helicopter joined in?

    • WSB November 19, 2018 (11:29 pm)
      A k-9 was called for early on. Don’t know about Guardian 1 – it’s not always available. As for the siren bursts, it’s a specific tactic deployed in some searches – we’ve seen/heard this before.

  • Megdawg November 19, 2018 (11:18 pm)
    Over at 35th and Barton doing the same thing. Sirenson and off..stopping then making u-turns and heading up the road. 

    • WCgal November 19, 2018 (11:33 pm)
      On and around 21st Ave SW And SW Barton … still heavy police activity

  • Jim P. November 19, 2018 (11:21 pm)
    I wonder what good it does for an officer to sit in their unit playing with the different noises they can make.Seems to me you don’t find someone hiding that way.

    • Sarah H November 19, 2018 (11:37 pm)
      Let’s send good thoughts to the assaulted officer that was sent to Harborview rather than critiquing methods to find the suspect

    • Greg Kerton November 19, 2018 (11:37 pm)
      Maybe you can go hide with Erin.

    • Roxanne November 19, 2018 (11:41 pm)
      The siren patterns are on purpose. They disorient someone trying to run and keep them running/visible. Not playing. 

    • Eric November 19, 2018 (11:56 pm)
      You’d be surprised, then. It’s a regular tactic that they use in situations like this, and it’s part of their playbook for a reason, it works. Leaving sirens on is not nearly as helpful, nor is leaving them off. The quick direction changes and lights and siren activations mess with people’s heads if it happens to occur right next to them/after the police just passed.

    • Alvaro Ferreira November 19, 2018 (11:57 pm)
      That is a tactic used to assist the K9 unit doing the track. The objective is to get the suspect to stop running and hide,  or “go to ground”, which generally makes for better chances for them to be located…

  • Mbs November 19, 2018 (11:26 pm)
    Any word? The sirens are still going. 

  • Mbs November 19, 2018 (11:31 pm)
    Is this cause for concern? I feel very uneasy about the number and length of the sirens…

  • Paul November 19, 2018 (11:33 pm)
    The police are trying to siren the criminals into giving up.

    • Rene' D November 20, 2018 (12:12 am)
      I must be really tired…but this comment has me cracking up. I sincerely hope the officer that was involved is Okay and that they find the suspect…all means necessary. 

  • WC Neighbor November 19, 2018 (11:36 pm)
    Here we go….people would be complaining if there wasn’t enough response too. Let them do their job!!!

  • Alex November 19, 2018 (11:37 pm)
    Yeah I think I hear a helicopter now too

  • Neighbor November 19, 2018 (11:39 pm)
    I’m at 27th & Roxbury and they’re camped in front of our building. I can see lights through my windows for at least an hour now….!? Whats going on???! 

  • Josh November 19, 2018 (11:39 pm)
    To Jim and others complaining, it’s much better the police CATCH the person. Just look at a previous story: Westwood Target assault. Would you prefer these bad guys remain loose in our neighborhood?I wonder if different siren sounds mean different things to officers? Perhaps someone may know. Glad the police are out here, noise and all!

  • Bill November 19, 2018 (11:39 pm)
    I called the nonemergency telephone number for the police. He told me that there was a police officer assaulted, and many police officers from surrounding areas converged in the area to find the perpetrator.  He mentioned dogs will be used. Give the police a little bit of a break. I know it’s late and there are lots of sirens, but I don’t want the fugitive running through my backyard hiding in my bushes. Just my two cents worth. The cops do not take lightly to assault to one of their own.

  • Greg Kerton November 19, 2018 (11:41 pm)
    The sirens are telling everyone to be alert.  Stay alive.  Avoid Harm as best you can.

  • Rene' D November 19, 2018 (11:43 pm)
    Okay sirens 🚨Sheesh.  Get the helicopter!!

  • Neighbor worried November 19, 2018 (11:44 pm)
    It’s a good thing there’s no school tomorrow. These sirens have everyone awake…

  • Annoyed November 19, 2018 (11:45 pm)
    This is getting ridiculous. Every time I think its finally stopped, it starts up again.Bet you wouldn’t see them doing this in Laurelhurst at 11:44 on a tuesday…

  • Maureen Emerson November 19, 2018 (11:46 pm)
    We’re off Barton on 25th and they are continuing to canvas street, alleys and back yards. Active search still underway at 11:45pm.

  • Leslie Lee November 19, 2018 (11:47 pm)
    OMG this is annoying, scary & it seems they have surrounded my house on 25th Ave sw & Cambridge. Even going down our back alley that doesn’t go all the way through. Maybe they should use their spotlights instead of sirens.

    • Brock November 20, 2018 (12:05 am)
      Maybe you should just be thankful they are doing what they have been trained to do in this situation. Just a thought. 

  • Neighbor concerned November 20, 2018 (12:02 am)
    I’m at 27th and Roxbury and we STILL have lights flashing out front. For at least an hour now….. wtf is happening? 

  • Neighbor too November 20, 2018 (12:09 am)
    I’m very grateful they’re looking for these guys. I prefer the sirens over criminals running around everywhere. I heard that someone was shot? Over by the park…? 

    • WSB November 20, 2018 (12:17 am)
      No shooting involved in this so far as we know. There was a shooting a few miles away earlier tonight, 1st and 100th – we in fact detoured over there (KCSO detectives are still on scene) while out.

  • Neighbor November 20, 2018 (12:09 am)
    Do we know anything about the person of interest? 

  • Mbs November 20, 2018 (12:10 am)
    Does the silence mean they caught the suspect?

  • Jim P. November 20, 2018 (12:18 am)
    In 67 years in this planet, I cannot recall any police search being conducted by someone sitting in a police unit bipping their siren now an then on the off chance it scares the suspect into running out and surrenderingI would love to  hear from someone with actual expertise in this as to just how this work so as to  understand this a bit better.Genuine curiosity.The searches i am familiar with involve officers out and about… you know, searching.

    • WSB November 20, 2018 (12:26 am)
      We have heard/seen this MULTIPLE times before (first time I noticed it was while we were at the scene of this suspected burglary alongside Fauntleroy Park a year ago). Tonight the sound is carrying because it’s starting to get foggy – as we arrived back at HQ a few minutes ago, almost 2 miles NW, we heard another round of siren bursts very clearly. Also, YES, they are out searching. The perimeter went blocks in all directions – we saw officers along Roxbury along a wide stretch of Roxbury; they were also going door to door in the area where it happened.- TR

    • Brock November 20, 2018 (12:29 am)
      Jim, you said yourself you don’t have much understanding of their tactics. Does that mean you think they are just being lazy and don’t want to get out in the cold weather?!?! A shooting blocks away and another officer having been assaulted and instead of what they clearly have been trained to do, they should get out, in the dark, and just look around because you want to sleep. Come on. 

    • Brock November 20, 2018 (12:34 am)
      You have got to be kidding me….

