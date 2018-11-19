West Seattle Crime Watch: Search near 27th/Roxbury after officer assaulted

(Added: WSB photos)

11 PM: Lots of sirens in south West Seattle, as one texter noted, and here’s why: A call for major backup went out after someone assaulted a police officer in the 9400 block of 27th SW. We don’t know how the call started but when the call went out for backup, one officer told her colleagues over the radio that there was probable cause to arrest a suspect – who is still being sought – for assault on an officer. No serious injury reported as there’s been no call for medics. The suspect was last reported headed southbound.

11:09 PM: Now there’s an SFD dispatch.

11:29 PM: We’re at the scene to see what more we can find out.

11:40 PM: Police at the scene say this began as a domestic-violence call. A responding officer was assaulted. No info yet on their condition.

12:13 PM: Still searching. As discussed in comments, the siren bursts are a search-related tactic.