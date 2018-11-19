West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

50℉

West Seattle Crime Watch: Suspect in custody after Westwood Village robbery

November 19, 2018 2:05 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | Westwood

(Added: Photo by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

2:05 PM: Big police response converging on Westwood Village and Roxhill Park after a robbery report. According to police-radio communication, the robbery happened at Target and the robber “pulled a knife on security.” The robber was reported to have been seen heading “toward the bus stop” so police are checking Roxhill Park. Description: “Black male, light-skinned, 6’1″, black hooded puffy jacket with gray fur around the hood, light jeans, black Nike shoes, bright orange backpack.” The stolen items are described as video games.

2:11 PM: Per radio communication, police are detaining a suspect on Roxbury. They also report “knife recovered.”

2:20 PM: Per radio, the man in custody has been taken back to the scene, where the guard has confirmed that’s the suspect, who is now being taken to the precinct.

Share This

No Replies to "West Seattle Crime Watch: Suspect in custody after Westwood Village robbery"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.