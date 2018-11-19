West Seattle Crime Watch: Suspect in custody after Westwood Village robbery

(Added: Photo by WSB’s Christopher Boffoli)

2:05 PM: Big police response converging on Westwood Village and Roxhill Park after a robbery report. According to police-radio communication, the robbery happened at Target and the robber “pulled a knife on security.” The robber was reported to have been seen heading “toward the bus stop” so police are checking Roxhill Park. Description: “Black male, light-skinned, 6’1″, black hooded puffy jacket with gray fur around the hood, light jeans, black Nike shoes, bright orange backpack.” The stolen items are described as video games.

2:11 PM: Per radio communication, police are detaining a suspect on Roxbury. They also report “knife recovered.”

2:20 PM: Per radio, the man in custody has been taken back to the scene, where the guard has confirmed that’s the suspect, who is now being taken to the precinct.