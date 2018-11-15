West Seattle Crime Watch: Dumping; vandalism

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

DUMPING: Michael sent the photo and video below after reporting this last night:

This pickup truck just dumped 10 huge black bags of what appear to be trash in front of our house, and sped off. Video attached of vehicle. You can hear them throwing the trash out in the beginning. Non emergency line was called and police were supposedly dispatched. Would love it if you shared and asked folks to be on the lookout for that pickup, this is a pretty brazen dumping on a public street. This was on 32nd Avenue SW between 106th and 105th.

VANDALISM: And from Arbor Heights, Evelyn asks, “Did anyone else in the Arbor Heights get your house egged around 1 am? We got woken up by a huge loud noise and realized someone egged our home.” It has been reported to police.