West Seattle, Washington

15 Thursday

54℉

West Seattle Crime Watch: Dumping; vandalism

November 15, 2018 2:19 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

DUMPING: Michael sent the photo and video below after reporting this last night:

This pickup truck just dumped 10 huge black bags of what appear to be trash in front of our house, and sped off. Video attached of vehicle. You can hear them throwing the trash out in the beginning.

Non emergency line was called and police were supposedly dispatched. Would love it if you shared and asked folks to be on the lookout for that pickup, this is a pretty brazen dumping on a public street. This was on 32nd Avenue SW between 106th and 105th.

VANDALISM: And from Arbor Heights, Evelyn asks, “Did anyone else in the Arbor Heights get your house egged around 1 am? We got woken up by a huge loud noise and realized someone egged our home.” It has been reported to police.

Share This

3 Replies to "West Seattle Crime Watch: Dumping; vandalism"

  • Garbage Man November 15, 2018 (3:01 pm)
    Reply

    This used to happen to me all the time in my old place. It’s infuriating. The police would never respond and we’d be stuck having to disponse of the garbage, almost always contruction materials.

  • Dounkey November 15, 2018 (3:23 pm)
    Reply

    People are terrible.  Happens in my neighborhood all the time, right by a school too. Multiple no dumping signs, but it’s continued for years.  So many ways to easily dispose of trash. I can’t understand why people go out of their way to trash people’s neighborhoods.

  • waikikigirl November 15, 2018 (3:28 pm)
    Reply

    I know it’s gross but maybe you could dig thru it and find an address in one of the bags like from junk mail or even a bill or something.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.