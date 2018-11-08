West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Crime Watch: Doorstep theft on video. Plus, sign up fast for safety training

November 8, 2018 9:24 pm
Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

DOORSTEP THEFT: Not a package! Haley shared that video and said this happened very early last Sunday morning, near the Charlestown water tower. Recognize the people in the video? SPD incident # 18-415274.

SIGN UP NOW FOR SAFETY TRAINING: Announced tonight by Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:

The Seattle Police Department is offering two Women’s Personal Safety trainings at the SW Precinct (2300 SW Webster) in the next month!!

-Monday, November 19th – 6 pm-9 pm
-Sunday, December 2nd – 12 noon-3 pm

Learn proactive tips and steps you can take to enhance your personal safety. This is a facilitated discussion and lecture about crime prevention and safety taught by female Seattle police officers. Please note: This is not a self-defense course.

Space is limited – please register today using the below links! Feel free to share this information with all the women in your life!

Monday Nov 19th class registration

Sunday Dec 2nd class registration

