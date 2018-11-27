West Seattle Crime Watch: Business-burglary attempt on camera, and more

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

BUSINESS BREAK-IN ATTEMPT: Paul shares the security-camera images from behind two of the 35th/Kenyon businesses: “Suspect is seen attempting to break into an external commercial refrigerator and attempted to pry back door open at business next door as well.”

He continues, “Police report has been filed. If anybody knows of any information that would help, please contact SPD in regards to incident # 2018-443379.”

TRUCK MIRROR THEFT: Terese wanted to sound an alert about a thief west of The Junction: “Our truck mirror was stolen from the street near 47th SW & SW Oregon.”