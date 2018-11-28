West Seattle Crime Watch: Burglary alert; thief on cam; seen this stolen quilt?

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

BURGLARY ALERT: E. in South Delridge e-mailed to report, “Just witnessed an attempted burglary on the 9000 block of 16th Ave. SW. Police responded, no one caught. Just a heads up. People should keep an eye out tonight for suspicious activity.”

THIEF ON CAM: Kirsten says this security-cam video recorded in the Admiral District early today shows the (thoroughly covered) thief who stole from her porch and prowled two vehicles, getting away with:

Skateboard

Fold-up camp bench chairs

Paper prescriptions

Sunglasses

Bowling ball, shoes and league shirt

Coat

SEEN THIS QUILT? Ben‘s car was stolen in the University District last week and found in West Seattle, off West Marginal Way. But what had been inside was missing … including this quilt made by his mom and grandma to commemorate his graduation from high school:

He’s circulating the photo far and wide – maybe it’ll turn up dumped somewhere, or on sale at a thrift shop … Police report # if you have any info is 2018-435916.