West Seattle Crime Watch: Blue bikes stolen in garage and car break-ins

ORIGINAL REPORT, 9:52 AM: From Missy:

Our garage was broken into sometime late last night or early this morning. Luckily only one of our bikes was taken. I was hoping to get the word out so that I could possibly get my bike back. The bike was taken from our garage on the 3200 block of 48th Ave SW. It is a 2012 Marin Bridgeway bike in “vintage blue.”

Here’s a photo of a similar bike. (Update) The police report # is 2018-433351.

ADDED 10:37 AM: Just got this from Andre, so we’re adding: