West Seattle Crime Watch: About the Holy Rosary-area harassment situation

We received e-mail asking us to look into the status of a situation north of The Junction that’s been the topic of a discussion in the WSB Forums and was also the subject of a letter sent home to Holy Rosary School families – a man reported to be harassing/threatening people in the area. We asked Southwest Precinct operations commander Lt. Steve Strand for an update. He says police are well aware of the situation and that the man “suffers from mental health issues and has family that lives close by.” Long ago, he was “trespassed” – ordered to stay away from, or face charges – from the school and church property, but he “was recently out there yelling profanities and causing fear in the area. The school took precautions and warned the students, parents, and staff about the situation.” Last week, the man was arrested for criminal trespass. He was referred to the Crisis Solutions Center, Lt. Strand says, but, he adds, the man “walked away prior to treatment. He has not been seen back in the area. We went out to the school earlier today and they have not seen or heard from him.”