West Seattle cameo in video of newly released Chris Cornell song

Thanks to the reader who messaged us to note that there’s a brief – though altered – West Seattle scene in the video of the newly released song “When Bad Does Good,” by the late Chris Cornell, a former WS resident. The song is part of a new career-retrospective collection including his solo and group work. The video stars his 12-year-old son Christopher as a bicycle-riding newspaper-delivery boy; the Admiral Theater, with an altered marquee, appears 2:18 into the video. Christopher Cornell Jr. is quoted by Consequence of Sound as explaining:

For me, this video represents my dad and all the art he created throughout his life and what his music meant then and what it means now, not just to me and my family but the city of Seattle and all of his fans.

It’s been a year and a half since Chris Cornell died at age 52.

P.S. Our tipster says the words shown on the altered Admiral marquee are from the Soundgarden song “Fell on Black Days.”