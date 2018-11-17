West Seattle, Washington

18 Sunday

West Seattle cameo in video of newly released Chris Cornell song

November 17, 2018 5:27 pm
 West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Thanks to the reader who messaged us to note that there’s a brief – though altered – West Seattle scene in the video of the newly released song “When Bad Does Good,” by the late Chris Cornell, a former WS resident. The song is part of a new career-retrospective collection including his solo and group work. The video stars his 12-year-old son Christopher as a bicycle-riding newspaper-delivery boy; the Admiral Theater, with an altered marquee, appears 2:18 into the video. Christopher Cornell Jr. is quoted by Consequence of Sound as explaining:

For me, this video represents my dad and all the art he created throughout his life and what his music meant then and what it means now, not just to me and my family but the city of Seattle and all of his fans.

It’s been a year and a half since Chris Cornell died at age 52.

P.S. Our tipster says the words shown on the altered Admiral marquee are from the Soundgarden song “Fell on Black Days.”

6 Replies to "West Seattle cameo in video of newly released Chris Cornell song"

  • Dave November 17, 2018 (6:21 pm)
    Video is superb. Miss you Chris. 

  • Marianne November 17, 2018 (6:25 pm)
    Those who we love and lose truly stay with us always.  What a beautiful video to spread this message.

  • Jeff November 17, 2018 (6:35 pm)
    Lyrics are from Hunger Strike, by Temple of the Dog.   It involved Cornell as well as Eddie Vedder.

    • WSB November 17, 2018 (6:42 pm)
      The lyric on the Admiral marquee “I’m a search light soul they say / But I can’t see it in the night” is, as the tipster told us, from the song I cited – I double and triple checked – multiple references. Or are the same lines repeated in that song you cite? The video cites other lyrics from other songs but this is the one specifically on the (name changed and I don’t know why) Admiral marquee. – TR

      • Jeff November 17, 2018 (6:43 pm)
        My mistake, I was only looking at the lyrics in the preview shown for the video.

  • T November 17, 2018 (6:43 pm)
    I read a long time ago that the Admiral was where the “inside the movie theatre” scene was filmed for Singles. The intersection of California and Charlestown is where the car crash scene was filmed. 

