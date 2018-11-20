VIDEO: Rotary Club of West Seattle gets visit from state Attorney General, looks ahead to Children’s Shopping Spree

A high-profile guest at today’s Rotary Club of West Seattle meeting – state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. And the club has another big event coming up. First, today’s visit:

Ferguson is a North Seattle resident who has been the state’s elected Attorney General since 2012 (here’s his bio). He told the West Seattle Rotarians that he had set a goal of visiting every Rotary Club in the state – more than 180 – and he has only about 40 to go. He spoke briefly and then answered questions. We recorded video:

Toplines: His office has 600+ lawyers, more than 100 of whom work on behalf of children – a major responsibility for the AG’s office. The office handles 20,000+ consumer complaints every year, many involving charity fraud. He shared anecdotes, including the story of prosecuting scammers who had bilked small businesses out of a fake $125 “fee.” The consumer-protection division pays for itself, he added, from proceeds of judgments.

Ferguson also mentioned having filed 32 lawsuits against the Trump Administration and winning 15 of them so far, 9 of which are no longer appealable, with the other 6 still in the appeal process. The lawsuit subjects range from DREAMers to “3D printed” plastic guns. Some ask him why he’s filing so many suits against the administration; Ferguson said he contends, the better question is, why does the administration so often flout the law?

First question: Who pays for those lawsuits?

Answer: They’re usually litigated by lawyers who are on the AG’s staff (so, state taxpayers).

Second question had to do with a ruling regarding farm workers and breaks, and whether it would apply to people who work on commission. Ferguson hadn’t seen that sort of application so far.

Third question was regarding the office’s involvement in matters regarding homelessness. That’s generally local, he said, and the AG doesn’t get involved.

Fourth question: With a dramatic rise in hate crimes, what’s the AG’s office role? It’s often a federal matter, he noted. He also explained that the AG’s office does not have “original criminal jurisdiction” in most cases – unless a local prosecutor for example asks the AG to handle a certain case.

Fifth question: What about far-reaching cases such as the sex-abuse cases involving the Catholic Church. First, Ferguson disclosed that he is Catholic and his children (10-year-old twins) attend Catholic schools. He said he can’t discuss anything with which the AG’s Office might currently be involved but it’s a topic of growing interest at the state level around the country.

Sixth question riffed off Ferguson’s answer to the previous question, in which he noted that different states’ AGs have different responsibilities. He elaborated on that, pointing out that while in some states, including ours, the AG is directly elected – a situation he said he favors – others are appointed.

Seventh question went back to the homelessness issue – is it true that the state defers authority over encampments on WSDOT land to local authorities such as the city of Seattle? WSDOT is a client of the AG, Ferguson replied. “We give them legal advice – they decide what they want to do,” he said – but they don’t have to ask for advice, and it’s up to the agency to decide whether or not they will work with local authorities. He advised the Rotarian to take his question directly to WSDOT.

Eighth question: Will we ever have an income tax in Washington state? Ferguson doesn’t think so.

Ninth question was from someone who referred to Ferguson’s past as a chess master, so he talked a bit about that. “I think chess is really good for the mind,” he said, saying it also has shaped how he does his work: “My job is to anticipate your next move.” It requires that you “put yourself in your opponent’s place,” and that’s tremendously helpful.

Tenth and final question: Will you sue over the “public charge” policy change that the administration is talking about, if it’s implemented? He said he isn’t sure yet.

Now, the Rotary’s next big event:

SHOPPING SPREE: December 1st is the West Seattle Rotary’s annual Children’s Shopping Spree, explained in this announcement from the club:

Approximately 100 children, identified by their schools as low income, are welcomed by scores of volunteers at Sears in the Southcenter Mall. Upon arrival each student is paired with 2 adult volunteer shoppers and they head to BJ’s Restaurant for breakfast and time to get acquainted. Part of the conversation will revolve around the upcoming shopping. Each child receives a warm coat and footwear; then they get to choose additional appropriate clothing, The children come from 13 West Seattle area schools that participate every 2nd or 3rd year. This year’s schools are Arbor Heights Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Louisa Boren STEM K-8, Sanislo Elementary, and West Seattle Elementary. School administrators, counselors, bus drivers, teachers, and other volunteers (including Sears and BJ’s employees), along with West Seattle Rotarians, make it all happen.

Next week they’ll be stuffing goodie bags, and today members volunteered to bring small toys to include in them. Then, well before dawn a week from Saturday, the fun begins. Here’s our coverage from last year.

The Rotary Club of West Seattle has lunchtime meetings most weeks, noon Tuesday at the Alki Masonic Hall in The Junction. Find out more via the club’s website.