VIADUCT TO TUNNEL: New traffic-info website and other updates as January 11th Highway 99 closure approaches

November 15, 2018 12:20 pm
|      6 COMMENTS
 |   Alaskan Way Viaduct | Highway 99 tunnel | West Seattle news

Close to where northbound vehicles will enter the new Highway 99 tunnel starting in a few months, WSDOT, SDOT, and Metro just held another update/briefing event for the media. Part of it was intended to underscore just how much work has to be done during the ~3 weeks between permanent closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct and opening of the tunnel – this new WSDOT video explains it:

No major new information about the closure period at today’s briefing, but we were there and noted some key points:

-SDOT has launched a new traffic-info website today at seattletraffic.org (this is where you can, among other things, sign up for neighborhood-specific alerts, which were previewed at a previous briefing)
-Metro is working on a new batch of brochures with information on bus changes
-Metro also notes that during the closure it will be “more dynamic,” with rerouting “on the fly” if needed
-The Water Taxi “two-boat” schedule information should be available online “soon”
-WSDOT says the tunnel will be toll-free into the summer, with tolling probably not starting until July/August
-You’re now warned that this is really just the start of a 5-year period of transportation turbulence in the city
-West Seattleites are reminded again that the three-week Highway 99 closure, and tunnel opening, will be followed by another two weeks or so of work before the new connection for those exiting NB 99 to downtown is ready to open

Otherwise, the big dates ahead are the same – January 4th for the closure of the SB 99 ramp to SODO, January 11th for the Alaskan Way Viaduct permanent shutdown/Highway 99 closure to get connection work done on both ends of the tunnel (again, the WSDOT video above explains), February 2-3 for the goodbye/hello weekend, tunnel opening TBA after that. We recorded today’s briefing and are processing the video, and will add it along with more toplines when ready.

6 Replies to "VIADUCT TO TUNNEL: New traffic-info website and other updates as January 11th Highway 99 closure approaches"

  • West Seattle Hipster November 15, 2018 (12:37 pm)
    A small chuckle at the warning of 5 years of traffic turbulence ahead.  Does that mean after 5 years our traffic situation will be better?  🤔

  • Lisa November 15, 2018 (1:32 pm)
    Wait, what? The START of 5 years of turbulence? I do not understand that. I thought the opening would be the start of relief after 5+ years of slowdowns and turbulence!

  • White Centaur November 15, 2018 (1:37 pm)
    Has anyone fully explained the projects leading to the period of maximum constraint? (Referencing this article: http://sdotblog.seattle.gov/2018/09/07/seattles-transportation-new-normal-is-just-around-the-corner/) What’s clear to me:Viaduct closes/three weeks w/o Hwy 99, tunnel opens, Viaduct demo starts, waterfront park construction starts…the waterfront has been under construction for as long as I worked down there, so I’m not sure why this’ll be worse aside from the big change we’ve been planning for, which doesn’t really sound like the reason for the warning aside from the closure period.Convention center construction…is this going to intermittently close I-5 or something?Rainier Square construction…fine.There have been a million simultaneous projects happening in downtown for years, so that’s not new.What am I missing that makes this next five years so different? I’m not trying to be sassy – promise – just want to understand what is causing this dire warning to everyone, because everything I read sounds like more of the same.SDOT says they’re managing construction projects in the right-of-way, but the only thing I can think of is there will be a bunch of private projects lined-up after the viaduct closure that they’re not including in blog posts so the public doesn’t go after developers and private companies in anger.And I also don’t see an infrastructure or transit project opening in five years that will “make it better” at the end. Soooooo…again, I feel like the private projects are what the constraint will be all about.Anyone have more intel?

    • White Centaur November 15, 2018 (1:49 pm)
      Sorry that looks like one gross run-on sentence. Apparently the bullet function doesn’t work! :)

      • WSB November 15, 2018 (1:51 pm)
        Sorry, we restored some functionality to the comment editing/image adding/formatting software and it’s still buggy. Apologies. Anyway, regarding the Period of Maximum Constraint (no catchy name yet, not sure if PerMaxCon will work) is explained somewhat in this SDOT post from a couple months ago, including a list of downtown-crunching projects:

        http://sdotblog.seattle.gov/2018/09/07/seattles-transportation-new-normal-is-just-around-the-corner/

        • White Centraur November 15, 2018 (2:09 pm)
          Yeah, that’s the same blog post I was just researching prior to asking the question. I did just visit the new Seattle Traffic website (http://www.seattletraffic.org/about/) that had some new info: Pike/Pine corridor work (ah, yes, I remember that one now), transit plaza upgrades throughout downtown (yep – remember taking a survey on some of those too), and a new one for me: Market to MOHAI. So it sounds like lot of walkability/beautification work. If its municipal work leading to the constraint, I’m not sure why they didn’t stagger the construction schedule more – maybe to meet timelines for grants? I still don’t see any reason to believe traffic will be better afterward, as – when lane closures start subsiding – we still will have seen five more years of population growth in the meantime. The First Ave streetcar will also add to the constraint. I don’t see that helping with easing congestion afterward much though. I’m not judging the projects – just want to dissect the problem because I’m a nerd!

