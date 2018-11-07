VETERANS DAY: Dinner invitation Saturday. And a request

If you haven’t already seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar: American Legion Post 160 in The Triangle will again host its Veterans Day Spaghetti Dinner, on Saturday, November 10th. The free dinner is not just for veterans but also for active duty, reserve, national guard, military veterans, and families. No RSVP required; just show up. Dinner is served at 5:30 pm; program at 6 pm. Post 160 is at 3618 SW Alaska.

Now, our request: Anyone else planning a Veterans Day event? And/or extending a special offer to veterans this weekend and/or on the official holiday Monday? Please let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!