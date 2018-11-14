West Seattle, Washington

14 Wednesday

49℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

November 14, 2018 7:03 am
|      11 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:03 AM: Two incidents as we begin:

SOOT reports a crash at Delridge/Andover
Kersti reports a crash on southbound California just south of Fauntleroy, with the sidewalk newspaper boxes hit and strewn across the sidewalk

No SFD dispatch for either one thus far, so apparently no injuries of note.

7:27 AM – ADVANCE ALERTS: Reminder of the SB Highway 99 closure this weekend – late Friday night through early Monday. And tomorrow (Thursday), the Seahawks play Green Bay at 5:30 pm at CLink.

8:30 AM: The NB 1st Avenue South Bridge has a new crash blocking two lanes.

8:47 AM: One of those involved, in comments, reports and requests:

5 car accident on the (NB) 1st Ave Bridge. My car was hit. I’ve made sure we moved to the left lane. If it’s possible for everyone to not yell, honk, and tell me I’m a horrible person for blocking their commute, that would be awesome. I didn’t want my car hit this morning and to be inconvenienced either.

8:49 AM: And if you are bridge-bound on Admiral Way, just heard police dispatched to an incident there.

9 AM: 1st Avenue South Bridge scene is clear.

9:38 AM: Two reports from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge – one from a reader who reports a crash near the curve before Nucor, another via scanner reporting a crash by the 99 exit.

Share This

11 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch"

  • TJ November 14, 2018 (8:16 am)
    Reply

    Admiral backed up almost to Starbucks. 20 minutes alone to get to the bottom of the hill. Nothing on any accidents on the radio. Brutal

  • BB November 14, 2018 (8:27 am)
    Reply

    It’s a mess everywhere!  What is going on?

    • WSB November 14, 2018 (8:36 am)
      Reply

      There’ve been a few NB I-5 problems on the north end of downtown. Otherwise nothing reported in any of the multiple channels we monitor aside from what we’ve mentioned, and of course the rain resumed a bit ago …

    • Frank November 14, 2018 (9:45 am)
      Reply

      That’s the beauty: there’s nothing going on. The majesty that is Seattle traffic is that your commute one day is “x”, and your commute the next day (with exact same conditions) is “x+40” with no reason at all. 

  • Blinkyjoe November 14, 2018 (8:38 am)
    Reply

    Yes, unusually sticky this morning. 30 minutes from Morgan Jct to I-90 eastbound. Departed at 0630.

  • Desertdweller November 14, 2018 (8:39 am)
    Reply

    5 car accident on the north bought 1st Ave Bridge.  My car was hit.  I’ve made sure we moved to the left lane.  If it’s possible for everyone to not yell, honk, and tell me I’m a horrible person for blocking their commute, that would be awesome.  I didn’t want my car hit this morning and to be inconvenienced either.

    • WSB November 14, 2018 (8:46 am)
      Reply

      Sorry to hear people are being jerks. And that you were hit. Hope no injuries? We got word of the crash via Twitter and have added but looks like no SFD medic response.

      • Desertdweller November 14, 2018 (8:48 am)
        Reply

        No injuries.  The accident response team just got here, so I imagine the lane will free up soon.

      • Desertdweller November 14, 2018 (8:56 am)
        Reply

        The road should be clear now.  Props to the DOT and Highway Patrol teams who have been amazing.

  • David Barnes November 14, 2018 (8:40 am)
    Reply

    Alaska Junction to 4th is 40min :/

  • Rick November 14, 2018 (8:40 am)
    Reply

    An unusual phenomenon around these parts known as rain.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.