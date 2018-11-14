TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:03 AM: Two incidents as we begin:

–SOOT reports a crash at Delridge/Andover

–Kersti reports a crash on southbound California just south of Fauntleroy, with the sidewalk newspaper boxes hit and strewn across the sidewalk

No SFD dispatch for either one thus far, so apparently no injuries of note.

7:27 AM – ADVANCE ALERTS: Reminder of the SB Highway 99 closure this weekend – late Friday night through early Monday. And tomorrow (Thursday), the Seahawks play Green Bay at 5:30 pm at CLink.

8:30 AM: The NB 1st Avenue South Bridge has a new crash blocking two lanes.

8:47 AM: One of those involved, in comments, reports and requests:

5 car accident on the (NB) 1st Ave Bridge. My car was hit. I’ve made sure we moved to the left lane. If it’s possible for everyone to not yell, honk, and tell me I’m a horrible person for blocking their commute, that would be awesome. I didn’t want my car hit this morning and to be inconvenienced either.

8:49 AM: And if you are bridge-bound on Admiral Way, just heard police dispatched to an incident there.

9 AM: 1st Avenue South Bridge scene is clear.

9:38 AM: Two reports from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge – one from a reader who reports a crash near the curve before Nucor, another via scanner reporting a crash by the 99 exit.