TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:28 AM: Big early backup because of a crash in the NB Battery Street Tunnel. One lane has reopened but one remains closed. Also, NB I-5 downtown has had some trouble, most recently a crash stalled vehicle at Seneca.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT: 5:20 pm kickoff for Seahawks vs. Green Bay at CenturyLink Field.

6:33 AM: Both BST lanes are now open, says SDOT, because: “Collision has been relocated north of the tunnel at Thomas St blocking the right northbound lane.”

6:46 AM: Per scanner, police are checking out a crash on 35th by the stadium (south of Avalon).

6:49 AM: That crash is not blocking and no one requires medical attention. Meantime, the NB 99 “relocated” crash has cleared, and so has the NB I-5 stall.