Ticket? Warrant? Deal with it this Friday without leaving West Seattle

In case you haven’t already seen this event in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – On Friday, a variety of services will be available at Delridge Community Center during a special Seattle Municipal Court outreach event. Here’s the reminder we just received:

Seattle Municipal Court (SMC) is bringing several court services to the Delridge Community Center on Friday, November 30th, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to help community members resolve warrants, learn about options for addressing unpaid tickets, receive relicensing assistance, referral to a public defender, or access supportive services through the Court Resource Center. No appointment is required.

Attendees will be able to access social services onsite including: DSHS benefits (food, cash, medical), referral for a vision exam and eyeglass vouchers, Orca Lift reduced fare and other transportation passes, chemical dependency and mental health assistance, basic needs and referrals for other support services. Court partner organizations onsite for the event include: Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, Public Health – Seattle and King County, Navos, and the YWCA.

“We are bringing our staff and court resources into the community to provide a safe and convenient path for resolving outstanding warrants and tickets,” stated SMC Presiding Judge Ed McKenna. “Attendees will learn options to resolve their case and for those who need it, access social services and support onsite through the Court Resource Center and our partners.”

Outstanding warrants make it harder to get a job, secure housing, and generally move forward in life. Attendees will learn their options to resolve SMC warrants in a non-threatening location. Individuals with unpaid tickets will learn options to resolve their tickets through a payment plan or community service plan and how to regain their driver’s license. Court staff will answer questions about court processes, schedule hearings, and provide information on resources and support services available through the court.

Anyone who needs assistance is encouraged to attend Friday, November 30th, 2018, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Delridge Community Center, 4501 Delridge Way SW.

The event flyer is available in 5 languages here [scroll to end of page]:

seattle.gov/courts/programs-and-services/court-resource-center

This community outreach event is a collaboration between the Seattle Municipal Court, King County Department of Public Defense, Seattle City Attorney’s Office, Seattle Police Department, Seattle Parks and Recreation, and the Seattle Human Services Department.