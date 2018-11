Even though we’re just two months into this school year, it’ll be time for decisions soon about next school year. For eighth-graders and their families looking ahead to high school next year, here’s an invitation:

This Thursday night (November 8th), 6:30-8 pm, Chief Sealth International High School invites prospective students and their families to visit. This “showcase” night is a chance to meet the staff and learn about the programs. The school’s at 2600 SW Thistle.