Still have questions about the viaduct-to-tunnel transition?

As noted, it’s less than two months now until the January 11th date announced for permanent closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct and start of a three-weeks-and-then-some-for-us transition. Three things of note:

1. If you’re on-peninsula tomorrow afternoon, you’re invited to a 1 pm information session in Olympic Hall on the south end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – details here.

2. Next Monday night, you’re also welcome at the 6:30 pm Junction Neighborhood Organization meeting at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon), which will include a briefing.

3. We’ll be covering another state/city/county media briefing tomorrow – if you have a transition question that’s so far gone unanswered, let us know (in a comment below, or message us) – we’ll do what we can to get the answer.