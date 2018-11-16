Season begins for West Seattle’s most Christmas-y family, the Menashes

Platters by Husky Deli were among the attractions as Menashe and Sons Jewelers (WSB sponsor) hosted its open-house Holiday Party tonight in The Junction. We stopped in to talk with proprietor Jack Menashe about his family’s other famous enterprise – their Christmas lights on Beach Drive.

The ABC show “The Great Christmas Light Fight“ came to the Menashes’ home on opening night last season to film for this fall. Jack Menashe says they’ll be featured on the show’s first 2018 night Monday, November 26th (the second hour, 9 pm, as confirmed by the online schedule). As for this year’s display – work will start after Thanksgiving, and the Menashes expect to illuminate West Seattle’s brightest display starting on Friday, November 30th. Meantime, other family sightings at tonight’s party in the shop included Josh Menashe and wife Michele, and Linda Menashe:

Other Junction businesses are also having open houses as the season continues – tomorrow and beyond; see the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, and please let us know if you’re planning one and haven’t sent info yet!