Remembering Joyce Coleman, 1926-2018

Family and friends are sharing this remembrance of Joyce Coleman:

R. Joyce Coleman, age 91, passed away in the presence of family on Friday, November 9, 2018, just short of her 92nd birthday. She was born November 15, 1926, in Yakima, to Delbert McClain and Blanche Oliver.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank and sons Robert and John. She is survived by her son Frank Jr., daughters-in-law Lena and Sue, grandsons Andrew and Ben, sister Marlene, brothers Bob and Don, and a great-grandson and great-granddaughter.

She was a resident of Seattle for over 78 years after moving from Yakima and lived a majority of her life in West Seattle, which she considered her home. She attended and was a member of West Side Presbyterian Church for over 65 years.

Joyce was a telephone operator prior to meeting Frank and getting married. After Frank retired, she went back to work at Seafirst Bank in the Mortgage Banking Department, and Frank drove her to work or the bus stop every day up until she retired. It was time they shared and enjoyed especially at Christmas so they could shop at Frederick and Nelsons, Nordstrom, and Macy’s.

She will be interred in a private gathering at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery, where she will join her beloved Frank. A gathering will occur after the holidays for family and friends to share and get together in her honor.

Special Thanks to the staff and nurses at Providence Hospice and Home Care of Snohomish County for their loving care and assistance in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to this group of wonderful people and facilities.