More holiday giving! West Seattle Runner’s Gobble Gobble Group Run and food drive!

The report and photos are from West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) co-proprietor Tim McConnell, as WSR’s annual Thanksgiving Day Gobble Gobble Group Run and food drive started the holiday along Alki Beach:

Thanks to all who came out to support us and the West Seattle Food Bank! We had a great turnout for our 8th annual Thanksgiving group run. Perfect running/ walking weather, lots of smiling faces, a few furry friends, and the West Seattle Road Runners youth cross country/track team, who also helped us load up all the canned food donations brought by the participants.

West Seattle Runner’s other holiday-season events include co-presenting Track Friday tomorrow morning (details are in our preview) and the Christmas Light Run on December 16th (here’s our calendar listing); you’ll find both in our West Seattle Holiday Guide too. WSR is an independent local retailer – 2743 California SW – one of the great places where you can shop local this season, not just Black Friday or Small Biz Saturday, but every day!