More Fauntleroy fish, on eve of Saturday ‘open creek’

November 2, 2018 8:02 pm
(Salmon creating a redd in Fauntleroy Creek, photographed by Dennis Hinton)

Planning on visiting Fauntleroy Creek during Saturday afternoon’s “open creek”? Your chance of seeing salmon spawners keeps rising along with the water – creek steward Judy Pickens tells WSB that as of late today, volunteers have counted 12 fish, three times last year’s total. Again, you’re invited to visit 1-4 pm tomorrow – go to the fish-ladder overlook at upper Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Director, and a volunteer will take you down creekside. If the weather gets mega-stormy, they might have to cancel for safety results, so if that happens, check here for an update before 1 pm.

  • Dennis Hinton November 2, 2018 (8:17 pm)
    Correction: Beautiful spawner photo by Kersti Muul.

