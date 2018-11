14-year-old Million is missing, last seen in the Jefferson Square area, according to a friend of his family, who asked if we would post his photo.

She says, “He’s 5’8″ and thin. He speaks with an accent and is pretty quiet. He doesn’t know West Seattle well. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and black pants.”

He was last seen around 2 pm.

His family has reported his disappearance to police but we don’t have the report yet. If you have seen him, call 911.