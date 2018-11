16-year-old Aidan is missing, last seen Thanksgiving night at his mother’s West Seattle home.

His family is hoping you can help find him.

He is described as 6’1”, 150 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. He has a black bull tattoo on his upper right chest and often wears a silver Celtic ring on his right hand.

A police report is filed, case # 18-438036.

Call 911 if you see him.