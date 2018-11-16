Memorial service Monday for Nicola A. Höhn, 1933-2018

A memorial service is planned Monday for Nicola A. Höhn. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Nicola Adlyn (Hart) Höhn, born on March 11, 1933 in Kingston, Jamaica, to Catherine Rose Elliott and Samuel Lester Hart, passed away at age 85 years on September 11, 2018 in Seattle.

She studied French at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland and then attended the Mayfair Secretarial College, London. Nicola was educated at Upper Chine School for Girls, Isle of Wight, UK for high school, after attending St. Hilda’s School, in Brown’s Town, Jamaica, near the birthplace of Bob Marley.

After immigrating to the US from Jamaica at age 47, she worked at Rainier Mortgage Bank as a Flood Specialist. After retirement, she worked as a companion to seniors, and most notably as a nanny to an entire litter of thoroughbred Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Nicola is survived by her son, Andreas; daughters, Gabriela and Christina; and brother, Stephen Hart. Nicola loved reading British crime dramas and watching European films; took classes in Geology and American Literature; enjoyed flowers and gardening; delighted in visiting far-flung family and friends in Jamaica, Australia, Canada, England, and Japan; and passed on her love of arts and crafts to her children. She was an animal lover, especially of the feline variety, and raised her children in a household filled with dogs, guppies, budgies, and guinea pigs. Most of all she was an aficionado of precise vocabulary and a stickler for good grammar.

The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 19, 2018 and officiated by Rev. Kevin Carr from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Alki Congregational United Church, 6115 SW Hinds Street. Friends and family are all invited.

