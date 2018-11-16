Looking for health insurance? New WSB sponsor Financial Designs can help

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor, Financial Designs, at 2723 California Ave SW.





Financial Designs owner Carol McClure has 20 years experience as a a registered agent for the Washington Healthplanfinder. helping people and small businesses navigate the health-plan market. She offers advice on health, dental, group life, disability, long-term care, and Medicare consultations. Being part of Washington Healthplanfinder means Carol can present you with side-by-side comparisons of health plans as well as tax credits or financial help to pay for co-pays and premiums.

She’d like you to know: “Our professional services are always free, unbiased, and customized to you. No matter what your income, budget, family history, or current state of health, you have many options to stay healthy and financially secure today and long into the future. We are experts in helping individuals, families, seniors, and small businesses find affordable health-insurance plans. Clients always remark about how friendly we are and how we make a difficult, stressful process so easy for them.”

To make an appointment for a free consultation, you can call 425-392-7390 or do it online by going here.

We thank Financial Designs for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.