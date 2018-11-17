‘Light Up the Night’ brings back West Seattle’s highest-elevation Christmas tree

(WSB photo from 2013, the last year the tree was lit)

The city’s highest-elevation Christmas tree is making a comeback this season. Our Lady of Guadalupe is bringing back its tree of lights, after 5 years of a tree-less “Light Up the Night.” Here’s the announcement:

Hundreds will gather on November 30th outside Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and School in West Seattle for an experience like no other: the lighting of the “tallest” Christmas tree in the Emerald City. With its base at roughly 500 feet above sea level, in Seattle’s aptly named High Point neighborhood, the “OLG Tree” makes a triumphant return for the 2018 holiday season in a fun, family centered “Light Up the Night” celebration. All are welcome to “Light Up the Night,” at the corner of 35th Avenue SW and SW Myrtle Street, at 7 p.m. on November 30, 2018.

For the past decade, OLG has hosted a “Light Up the Night” gathering, complete with Christmas carols; cocoa, coffee and snacks provided by the Knights of Columbus; and plenty of holiday cheer. This year, more than 9,000 lights will adorn the evergreen tree (visible from the West Seattle Bridge!) just outside the entrance to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, rekindling a holiday tradition for the ages.

“We’re glad to bring the tree lighting back once again to West Seattle,” said Daren Monroe, Athletic Director of OLG’s Catholic Youth Organization sports program, who has helped organize the event. “We’re making sure this tradition of lighting Seattle’s ‘tallest’ tree continues now and into the future. Everyone is welcome to join us!”

In addition to the lighting of the tree, carols, and holiday snacks, “Light Up the Night” asks for your help in “filling the sleigh” for those less fortunate in our community. Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted at Walmesley Center gymnasium.

