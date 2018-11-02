West Seattle, Washington

02 Friday

58℉

UPDATE: If you were wondering about that helicopter …

November 2, 2018 11:37 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Helicopter | Not WS but we're mentioning it anyway | West Seattle news

…. seen from east West Seattle, it was a TV chopper and while there’s nothing breaking in our area right now, there’s an incident right across the Duwamish River:

11:48 AM UPDATE: Per scanner, the package was opened, “just a bunch of brochures, no hazard,” and the situation should be winding down.

Share This

No Replies to "UPDATE: If you were wondering about that helicopter ..."

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.