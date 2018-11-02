UPDATE: If you were wondering about that helicopter …

…. seen from east West Seattle, it was a TV chopper and while there’s nothing breaking in our area right now, there’s an incident right across the Duwamish River:

Seattle Fire on scene at the 4700 Blk. of E. Marginal Way S. for report of possible suspicious package in mailroom. Building evacuated as precaution. HAZMAT team investigating. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) November 2, 2018

11:48 AM UPDATE: Per scanner, the package was opened, “just a bunch of brochures, no hazard,” and the situation should be winding down.