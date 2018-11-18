Here’s what’s on the list for your West Seattle Sunday

We start again with a traffic reminder:

SOUTHBOUND HIGHWAY 99 CLOSURE: Between the south end of the Battery Street Tunnel and the West Seattle Bridge, SB 99 is closed. It’s not scheduled to reopen until tomorrow morning but if it reopens early, we’ll publish an update. (Please let us know – text or voice, 206-293-6302 – if you see it open and we’re not reporting it yet!)

And now to what’s up! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

CONNECT WITH NATURE AT LINCOLN PARK: Friends of Lincoln Park – with award-winning forest steward Sharon Baker and friends – would love to have your help, 9 am-noon. What a great day to work in the forest! Details in our calendar listing. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ETHICAL TRADE FAIR: Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Ethical Trade Sale, 9:30 am-1 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (7000 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET – AND DON’T MISS THE KIWANIS BOOTH: 10 am-2 pm, it’s the last Farmers’ Market before Thanksgiving. While you’re there, visit the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth at the south end of the market to get your ticket(s) for their December 1st Pancake Breakfast. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

BAZAAR AT PEACE LUTHERAN: The Peace Lutheran Church Holiday Bazaar continues: “Arts and crafts, silent auction with themed baskets, fair trade/global gifts, bake sale, gifts for everyone!” Noon-3 pm. (39th/Thistle)

JEWELRY SHOW: Fall show by Heart Song Design, 10 am-2:30 pm: “Custom one of a kind, handmade necklaces, bracelets and earrings- using natural stones, and celebrating the energy of each stone as the designs come together. Please join designer Cheryl Mayerle for Heart Song Design Fall Show.” (3622 35th SW)

JAMTIME: 1-4 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), bluegrass and old-time music. (5612 California SW)

BYSTANDER-INTERVENTION PRACTICE: 2 pm at Admiral UCC, meant for people who have already been through bystander-intervention training, but all are welcome. (4320 SW Hill)

SOUTHWEST STORIES – ‘WASHINGTON AT WAR’: 2 pm at Southwest Library, public historian Lorraine McConaghy talks about Washington in World War I, and then moves into a “Readers’ Theater,” as explained in our calendar listing. (9010 35th SW)

‘JANE EYRE’ MUSICAL: Just a few tickets left for today’s 3 pm matinée at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) when we checked. (4711 California SW)

‘HARVEST OF EMPIRE’ SCREENING: 5 pm at Admiral UCC – read about the film here. Discussion too. (4320 SW Hill)

