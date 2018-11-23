HAPPENING NOW: Opening day for Lika Love Boutique in The Junction

Fast “facelift,” as Lika Love Boutique proprietor Malika Siddiq described it, for her new flagship store in the West Seattle Junction. It’s opening day, until 8 tonight, at 4547 California SW. This was the longtime home of Terjung’s Studio of Gifts; we learned on their final day in business October 29th that Lika Love was taking over the space. (And keeping the candy counter, though the stock has just started arriving.) The apparel and accessories, however, are here in full force!

Lika Love, which started as a fashion truck, also has shops in Morgan Junction and Queen Anne. P.S. Besides “doorbuster” specials for Black Friday, Lika Love is offering a gift to the first 10 people shopping tomorrow on Small Biz Saturday, and then a “flash sale” for Cyber Monday.