HAPPENING NOW: Holiday season’s on! West Seattle Thriftway ‘Taste’ time

Outside and inside, things are seriously tasty right now during the annual West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) Holiday Taste event.

What, you ask, holidays already? Keep in mind that Thanksgiving is only three weeks away.

So the store is full of possibilities – meats, cheeses, breads, dips, more – for you to sample until 7 pm, to get ideas for your holiday parties and meals. (And if you’d rather get expert help with an entire pre-made meal – here’s how Thriftway can help you with that!)