HAPPENING NOW: Highland Park Improvement Club Holiday Bazaar starts the season

In the seasonal mood yet? Twelve days to Thanksgiving! And holiday bazaar season has begun! Until 3 pm today, Highland Park Improvement Club</strong> is full of local artists/vendors with ideas for your gift list … or maybe for yourself.

Among the sellers, Scouts from Troop 40593, Layla, Nora, Cora, and Lilliaa, with tea wallets and bath bombs:

Among the coolest merchandise – local maps and items made from them:

And if you’re hungry … HPIC has tons of treats. Mike and Christie were at the table with sweet potato pie, cookies, and more.

Plus, ways to show off your Highland Park pride:

HPIC is at 1116 SW Holden.