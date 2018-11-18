HAPPENING NOW: Handmade holiday gifts and more @ Ethical Trade Sale

More handmade holiday shopping right now, from our West Seattle Holiday Guide – we just visited the Ethical Trade Sale at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center for a few photos. From the sale announcement:

Ethical Trade seeks to change the ways in which conventional trade often leaves behind the most vulnerable people. By buying Ethical Trade, you support the efforts of skilled farmers and artisans working to break the cycle of poverty and to build stronger communities. Employers also assure that workers are treated with dignity and that forced labor is not part of the supply chain.

While you’re there, check out the bake sale with treats made by OLG students to benefit Wa href=”http://westsidebaby.org” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>WestSide Baby. The Walmesley Center is on the northeast corner of 35th/Myrtle and the sale continues until 1 pm.