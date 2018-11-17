HAPPENING NOW: Early local holiday shopping at West Seattle arts/crafts fairs, bazaars

11:11 AM: We’re stopping at several of the events on today’s very busy West Seattle Saturday list – starting with the Arts and Crafts Fair at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

This one got going early and runs until 2 pm. More stops to come.

11:56 AM: The craft-fair bazaar at Arrowhead Gardens is one of the biggest we’ve seen! Multiple rooms in the community building full of creations, like these night lights in bottles:

Lots of hand-knit items to keep you warm; preserves too.

This one is on until 3 pm, 9200 2nd SW.

1:17 PM: Also in the south end until 3 pm, the White Center Library Guild has its bazaar and book sale at the library today – some handmade items:

And some rummage sale-y items too:

The library is at 1409 SW 107th.